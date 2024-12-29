Derek Forbort News: Grabs helper in overtime loss

Forbort provided an assist and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Forbort played a season-high 20:07 of ice time since the Canucks were without the services of Quinn Hughes (undisclosed). The helper was Forbort's second through nine contests this season. He's added six shots on net, seven hits, 11 blocked shots and eight PIM while typically seeing third-pairing minutes. He may be in for a larger role as long as Hughes is out.