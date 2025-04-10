Derek Forbort News: Manages helper

Forbort notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Forbort has a goal and three helpers over his last nine outings. It's one of his most productive stretches of the season, but that's not saying much, as he's a low-scoring defensive presence on the third pairing. Overall, the 33-year-old has 11 points, 39 shots on net, 40 PIM, 64 hits, 76 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 53 appearances.