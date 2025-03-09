Derek Forbort News: Nets lone goal in loss

Forbort scored a goal and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.

The goal was Forbort's first of the campaign, coming in his 37th appearance with the Canucks. He didn't score in 2023-24, either -- his last tally prior to Sunday was Feb. 16, 2023 as a member of the Bruins in a game against the Predators. Forbort is up to seven points, 28 shots on net, 55 blocked shots, 36 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-7 rating this season while mainly playing in a bottom-four spot.