Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Derek Forbort headshot

Derek Forbort News: Picks up assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Forbort notched an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

Nils Hoglander went hard to the net and Forbort found him for the opening goal at 9:56 of the first period. With three assists over his last nine outings, Forbort is enjoying one of his most productive stretches of the season, though it's far from enough to help in most fantasy formats. He's at just six helpers with 23 shots on net, 30 PIM, 44 blocked shots, 25 hits and a minus-6 rating over 32 appearances this season, playing primarily in a bottom-four role.

Derek Forbort
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now