Derek Forbort News: Picks up assist

Forbort notched an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

Nils Hoglander went hard to the net and Forbort found him for the opening goal at 9:56 of the first period. With three assists over his last nine outings, Forbort is enjoying one of his most productive stretches of the season, though it's far from enough to help in most fantasy formats. He's at just six helpers with 23 shots on net, 30 PIM, 44 blocked shots, 25 hits and a minus-6 rating over 32 appearances this season, playing primarily in a bottom-four role.