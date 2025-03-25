Derek Forbort News: Picks up assist Monday

Forbort registered an assist and two PIM in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Devils.

Forbort ended a seven-game point drought with the helper. The 33-year-old is seeing steady third-pairing minutes at this point in the season, though his playing style isn't conducive to most fantasy formats. He's at eight points, 34 shots on net, 38 PIM, 46 hits, 69 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 45 appearances.