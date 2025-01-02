Fantasy Hockey
Derek Forbort headshot

Derek Forbort News: Produces helper Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Forbort notched an assist and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kraken.

Forbort has two helpers over his last three games. The 32-year-old defenseman is gaining responsibility while Quinn Hughes (undisclosed) and Filip Hronek (lower body) are out, though Forbort is unlikely to turn into a dynamic scorer. For the season, the Minnesota native has three assists, six shots on net, 14 blocked shots, 13 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 11 outings.

Derek Forbort
Vancouver Canucks
