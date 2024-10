Forbort (personal) is ready to rejoin the Canucks, Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK reported Thursday.

Forbort has been away from the Canucks for the last week. The defenseman has missed the last three games and has one assist in three appearances this season. Vancouver sent Erik Brannstrom to the AHL earlier in the day and Forbort is expected to take his place in the lineup when Pittsburgh comes to town Saturday.