Derek Forbort News: Scores game-winner against Isles

Forbort scored a goal in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Forbort has a point in each of the last two games, but that uptick in offense shouldn't be expected to last. The 33-year-old defenseman has played in a third-pairing role for the bulk of the season, and he's at nine points, 35 shots on net, 46 hits, 48 PIM and 69 blocked shots through 46 appearances. The game-winner was his first such goal since the 2022-23 campaign.