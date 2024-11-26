Derek Ryan Injury: Under the weather
Ryan missed practice Tuesday while dealing with an illness, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.
Ryan will have plenty of time to get healthy ahead of Friday's matchup with Utah. The veteran forward is mired in a season-long 20-game goal drought during which he recorded just 13 shots and two helpers. Given his lack of offensive upside, Ryan's potential absence is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy players.
