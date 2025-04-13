Derek Ryan News: Chips in with helper

Ryan notched an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Ryan is with the Oilers on an emergency recall since the team has four of its regular forwards unavailable. This was his first NHL game since March 26 and his first point since Jan. 4. The 38-year-old is at six points, 20 shots on net, 25 hits, 21 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 36 appearances. It's possible he stays around with the big club for the playoffs, especially if AHL Bakersfield doesn't qualify for the minor-league postseason.