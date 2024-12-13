Derek Ryan News: Pots goal Thursday

Ryan scored a goal in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Wild.

The Oilers got contributions from all over the lineup Thursday, and Ryan chipped in with a goal late in the third period. The 37-year-old center snapped his eight-game point drought in the process. He has one goal, two assists, 17 shots on net, 18 hits, 16 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 27 contests this season. Ryan is firmly locked in on the fourth line, a role that offers almost no upside in Edmonton.