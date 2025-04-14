Derek Ryan News: Sent down to minors

Ryan was reassigned to AHL Bakersfield on Monday, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Ryan was essentially a salary cap casualty for the Oilers, as his demotion and various injuries will force the team to utilize just 11 forwards against the Kings on Monday. In his 36 NHL games this year, the veteran center has generated just one goal and five assists. Even if he does rejoin the team for the postseason, Ryan is far from a lock to see minutes and could serve as a healthy scratch more often than not.