Derek Ryan headshot

Derek Ryan News: Sent to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Ryan was loaned to AHL Bakersfield on Thursday.

The Oilers recalled goaltender Olivier Rodrigue from the minors on an emergency basis in a corresponding move because of the absence of Stuart Skinner (head). Ryan has one goal, four assists, 18 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and 25 hits in 35 NHL outings this season. His demotion probably means that Edmonton intends to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen against Seattle on Thursday.

