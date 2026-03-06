Derrick Pouliot News: Traded Friday
Pouliot was acquired by the Blackhawks from the Rangers in exchange for Aidan Thompson on Friday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Pouliot has significantly more NHL experience than Thompson, who has never played in an NHL game, but Pouliot hasn't featured at that level since 2023-24, when he was with Dallas. Still, the Hawks could bring him up for the end of the season in order to see what he has to offer and to provide some veteran experience on a young blue line.
