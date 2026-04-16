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Devin Cooley Injury: Not dressing Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Cooley (illness) will not dress for the season finale against Los Angeles on Thursday.

Cooley finishes the 2025-26 season with a 10-10-6 record. His peripherals were very good on a poor Calgary squad, as he had a 2.69 GAA and a .909 save percentage over 31 regular-season appearances. The Flames recalled Arsenii Sergeev from AHL Calgary in a corresponding move.

Devin Cooley
Calgary Flames
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