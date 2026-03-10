Devin Cooley News: Allows six goals Monday

Cooley stopped 22 of 28 shots on net in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Capitals.

Despite posting a clean second period while the Flames tied the game at three, Cooley allowed a trio of goals in both the first and third periods. With Monday's loss, the 28-year-old netminder now has a 7-8-4 record, a 2.45 GAA and a .917 save percentage across 23 outings this season. He has been held out of the win column in each of his four starts since the Olympic break. Despite his strong overall numbers that are tagged to a decent sample size, his value in fantasy is best served as a streaming option in deep leagues that prioritize saves. While Dustin Wolf is likely in line to start Calgary's second game of a back-to-back Tuesday, Cooley has a solid chance to appear in the team's contest Thursday against New Jersey.