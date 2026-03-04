Devin Cooley headshot

Devin Cooley News: Beaten twice in relief

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Cooley allowed two goals on 18 shots faced in relief in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Stars.

Cooley entered the game in the second period after Dustin Wolf allowed four goals on 17 shots faced. The Flames have been slumping defensively of late, but Cooley has been decent despite his 1-2-1 record over his last five games. He owns a 2.60 GAA and a .922 save percentage in that span, so he could return to the starting lineup when the Flames take on the Senators on Thursday.

Devin Cooley
Calgary Flames
