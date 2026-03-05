Devin Cooley News: Between pipes Thursday

Cooley will patrol the home crease versus Ottawa on Thursday, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Cooley has been strong in limited action for the Flames, not allowing more than three goals since Dec. 10, a span of nine games. He is 7-6-4 with a gaudy 2.28 GAA and an equally impressive .922 save percentage. The Senators are generating 3.30 goals per game, 11th in the NHL this season.