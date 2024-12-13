Devin Cooley News: Called up Friday

Cooley was recalled from AHL Calgary on an emergency basis Friday.

Cooley was sent to the minors ahead of the regular season, but he'll join the NHL club on an emergency basis since Dan Vladar is considered day-to-day due to a lower-body injury. Dustin Wolf will likely see most of the playing time if Vladar is unavailable, but Cooley will provide additional goaltending depth while Vladar is banged up.