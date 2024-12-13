Fantasy Hockey
Devin Cooley News: Called up Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Cooley was recalled from AHL Calgary on an emergency basis Friday.

Cooley was sent to the minors ahead of the regular season, but he'll join the NHL club on an emergency basis since Dan Vladar is considered day-to-day due to a lower-body injury. Dustin Wolf will likely see most of the playing time if Vladar is unavailable, but Cooley will provide additional goaltending depth while Vladar is banged up.

