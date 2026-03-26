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Devin Cooley News: Done in by buzzer-beater

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Cooley allowed three goals on 33 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Cooley's nemesis in this game was Mikael Granlund, who erased both of the Flames' leads and scored at 4:59 of overtime. This was still a decent outing for Cooley, but he wasn't able to extend his winning run to three games. The 28-year-old netminder slipped to 9-9-5 with a 2.51 GAA and a .915 save percentage over 27 appearances. He's alternating starts with Dustin Wolf currently, and if that trend continues, it'll be Wolf at home versus the Canucks on Saturday before Cooley would be tasked with a tough road matchup in Colorado on Monday.

Devin Cooley
Calgary Flames
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