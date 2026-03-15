Devin Cooley News: Gets hook Saturday
Cooley allowed three goals on 10 shots in the first period of Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders before being pulled.
After allowing three goals in the first period of Saturday's contest, Cooley was benched in favor of Dustin Wolf for the remainder of the game. Cooley was credited with the loss, leaving him with a 7-9-4 record, a 2.55 GAA and a .914 save percentage across 24 appearances this season. Despite struggling in his last two outings, the 28-year-old goalie has been solid enough in his secondary role to still warrant consideration as a matchup-dependent spot start. His next chance to bounce back is Monday's road matchup against the Red Wings.
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