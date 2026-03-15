Devin Cooley News: Gets the hook Saturday

Cooley stopped seven on the 10 shots on goal he saw in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders.

After allowing three goals in the first period of Saturday's contest, Calgary would elect to bench Cooley in favor of Dustin Wolf for the remainder of the game. Cooley was credited with the loss, leaving him with a 7-9-4 record, a 2.55 GAA and a .914 save percentage across 24 appearances this season. Despite struggling in back-to-back contests, the 28-year-old goalie has been solid enough in his secondary role to still warrant consideration as a matchup-dependent spot start. His next chance to bounce back is Monday's road matchup against the Red Wings.