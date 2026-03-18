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Devin Cooley News: Guarding cage Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Cooley will be between the pipes at home versus the Blues on Wednesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Cooley is 0-3-1 in his last five outings, posting a 3.82 GAA and .882 save percentage along the way. Still, with the Flames out of playoff contention, the team will likely rotate its backstops moving forward, which means both Cooley and Dustin Wolf figure to get plenty of opportunities down the stretch.

Devin Cooley
Calgary Flames
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