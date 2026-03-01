Devin Cooley News: Handed shootout loss

Cooley gave up two goals on 36 shots in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Cooley put in a good effort, but a bad bounce and a power-play snipe, both by Cutter Gauthier, led to the two goals against in regulation time. The Ducks added two tallies in the shootout to get the win. Cooley continues to be one of the better backups in the NHL, providing a steady option to give Dustin Wolf a breather from time to time. Cooley is 7-6-4 with a 2.24 GAA and a .923 save percentage over 20 appearances. Fantasy managers in weekly formats may want to steer clear of the 28-year-old for the week ahead, as the Flames host three of the NHL's top 11 offenses with games against the Stars on Tuesday, the Senators on Thursday and the Hurricanes on Sunday.