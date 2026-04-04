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Devin Cooley News: Holds off Ducks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Cooley stopped 36 of 39 shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.

Cooley allowed at least three goals for the sixth time in his last seven outings, but he did well enough to get the win. The 28-year-old bent a little, allowing two goals in the middle of the third period before settling back in. He's up to 10-9-5 with a 2.63 GAA and a .913 save percentage over 29 appearances. Cooley and Dustin Wolf have mostly alternated turns in goal lately, though neither has a favorable matchup ahead if that pattern holds. The Flames' road trip continues in Dallas on Tuesday, followed by a stop in Colorado on Thursday.

Devin Cooley
Calgary Flames
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