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Devin Cooley News: Joining Team USA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Cooley (illness) plans to represent Team USA at the 2026 World Championship, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports Friday.

Cooley missed Calgary's season finale due to an illness, but he'll get in some more work before he begins his offseason. He had a 10-10-6 record, 2.69 GAA and .909 save percentage in 31 appearances in 2025-26 with the Flames, who didn't make the playoffs. The 28-year-old will be representing the United States for the first time in a World Championship.

Devin Cooley
Calgary Flames
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