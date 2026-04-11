Devin Cooley News: Loses to Kraken
Cooley stopped 17 of 20 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.
Cooley's been a strong backup for much of the season, but he's started to falter. He's allowed at least three goals in six straight outings, going 2-1-2 in that span. For the season, he's down to 10-10-6 with a 2.69 GAA and a .909 save percentage over 31 appearances. Dustin Wolf will likely get the nod Sunday versus the Mammoth to kick off the Flames' final homestand of the season.
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