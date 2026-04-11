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Devin Cooley News: Loses to Kraken

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Cooley stopped 17 of 20 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Cooley's been a strong backup for much of the season, but he's started to falter. He's allowed at least three goals in six straight outings, going 2-1-2 in that span. For the season, he's down to 10-10-6 with a 2.69 GAA and a .909 save percentage over 31 appearances. Dustin Wolf will likely get the nod Sunday versus the Mammoth to kick off the Flames' final homestand of the season.

Devin Cooley
Calgary Flames
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