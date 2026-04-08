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Devin Cooley News: Makes 21 saves in OT loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Cooley stopped 21 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

Cooley was coming off a 36-save performance in Saturday's 5-3 win over Anaheim, but he couldn't repeat those numbers and ultimately allowed the game-winning goal in overtime. The loss means the Flames won't play in the Stanley Cup playoffs for a fourth straight season. As for Cooley, he remains the No. 2 option between the pipes for Calgary and has gone 3-3-3 in 11 appearances since the Olympic break, posting a 3.40 GAA and an .893 save percentage. With five games left on the Flames' schedule and a back-to-back over the weekend, Cooley might still have one more start left in him before the regular season ends on April 16.

Devin Cooley
Calgary Flames
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