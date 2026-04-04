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Devin Cooley News: Patrolling road crease

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 4:07pm

Cooley will start in Saturday's road matchup against the Ducks, per Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Cooley will look to bounce back in Saturday's clash after he allowed five goals in a relief appearance against Colorado on Monday. Overall, the 28-year-old goaltender has a 9-9-5 record, a 2.62 GAA and a .912 save percentage across 28 appearances this season. He'll have a much more favorable matchup Saturday against the Ducks, who are limping into the weekend slate with four consecutive losses. Cooley is a strong candidate to make a spot start in deep fantasy leagues.

Devin Cooley
Calgary Flames
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