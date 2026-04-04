Devin Cooley News: Patrolling road crease
Cooley will start in Saturday's road matchup against the Ducks, per Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.
Cooley will look to bounce back in Saturday's clash after he allowed five goals in a relief appearance against Colorado on Monday. Overall, the 28-year-old goaltender has a 9-9-5 record, a 2.62 GAA and a .912 save percentage across 28 appearances this season. He'll have a much more favorable matchup Saturday against the Ducks, who are limping into the weekend slate with four consecutive losses. Cooley is a strong candidate to make a spot start in deep fantasy leagues.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devin Cooley See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate WeekYesterday
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Perspective Is Everything14 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch22 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout29 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, March 730 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devin Cooley See More