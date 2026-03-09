Devin Cooley News: Set to start Monday
Cooley will defend the road net against Washington on Monday, according to Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.
Despite posting a 2.42 GAA and a .927 save percentage in his last seven appearances, Cooley has a 1-3-2 record over that span. He has gone 7-7-4 this season with a 2.27 GAA and a .923 save percentage across 22 games. Washington ranks 17th in the league with 3.11 goals per game this campaign.
