Devin Cooley News: Set to start Monday

Cooley will defend the road net against Washington on Monday, according to Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Despite posting a 2.42 GAA and a .927 save percentage in his last seven appearances, Cooley has a 1-3-2 record over that span. He has gone 7-7-4 this season with a 2.27 GAA and a .923 save percentage across 22 games. Washington ranks 17th in the league with 3.11 goals per game this campaign.