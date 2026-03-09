Devin Cooley headshot

Devin Cooley News: Set to start Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Cooley will defend the road net against Washington on Monday, according to Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Despite posting a 2.42 GAA and a .927 save percentage in his last seven appearances, Cooley has a 1-3-2 record over that span. He has gone 7-7-4 this season with a 2.27 GAA and a .923 save percentage across 22 games. Washington ranks 17th in the league with 3.11 goals per game this campaign.

Devin Cooley
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devin Cooley
