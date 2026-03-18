Devin Cooley headshot

Devin Cooley News: Sharp in shootout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Cooley stopped 26 of 27 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout win over the Blues.

Cooley had lost his last four results, giving up 15 goals over five appearances in that span. The 28-year-old netminder was dialed in for this contest, allowing just a Dylan Holloway tally in the second period. Cooley is up to 8-9-4 with a 2.47 GAA and a .916 save percentage across 25 appearances while operating in the backup role behind Dustin Wolf this season. Expect Wolf to get the nod Friday versus the Panthers, but Cooley has played at least once every three games over the last two months.

Devin Cooley
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devin Cooley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devin Cooley See More
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
3 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
10 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, March 7
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
11 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, February 28
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
18 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 26
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
20 days ago