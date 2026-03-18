Devin Cooley News: Sharp in shootout win
Cooley stopped 26 of 27 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout win over the Blues.
Cooley had lost his last four results, giving up 15 goals over five appearances in that span. The 28-year-old netminder was dialed in for this contest, allowing just a Dylan Holloway tally in the second period. Cooley is up to 8-9-4 with a 2.47 GAA and a .916 save percentage across 25 appearances while operating in the backup role behind Dustin Wolf this season. Expect Wolf to get the nod Friday versus the Panthers, but Cooley has played at least once every three games over the last two months.
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