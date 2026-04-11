Devin Cooley News: Slated to face Seattle
Cooley is expected to start on the road against Seattle on Saturday, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.
Cooley has allowed at least three goals in each of his past five outings. He's 10-9-6 with a 2.68 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 30 appearances with Calgary this season. While Seattle is coming off a 4-3 shootout victory over Vegas on Thursday, the Kraken are still just 4-12-2 while averaging 2.56 goals per game across their past 18 matches.
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