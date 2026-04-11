Devin Cooley headshot

Devin Cooley News: Slated to face Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Cooley is expected to start on the road against Seattle on Saturday, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Cooley has allowed at least three goals in each of his past five outings. He's 10-9-6 with a 2.68 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 30 appearances with Calgary this season. While Seattle is coming off a 4-3 shootout victory over Vegas on Thursday, the Kraken are still just 4-12-2 while averaging 2.56 goals per game across their past 18 matches.

Devin Cooley
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devin Cooley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devin Cooley See More
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
6 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Perspective Is Everything
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Perspective Is Everything
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
19 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
27 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
34 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, March 7
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
35 days ago