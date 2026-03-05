Devin Cooley headshot

Devin Cooley News: Solid in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Cooley stopped 33 of 35 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Senators. The last two goals were empty-netters.

Cooley's performance kept it close until the Senators' pair of empty-netters closed it out. The 28-year-old netminder has just one win over his last seven outings (1-3-2) despite allowing a modest 16 goals on 220 shots in that span (.927 save percentage). Cooley dropped to 7-7-4 with a 2.27 GAA and a .923 save percentage through 22 appearances this season. He still makes for a decent matchup-based streamer in fantasy when he gets the nod, and Cooley may see more playing time down the stretch to avoid saddling Dustin Wolf with too heavy a workload. The Flames' netminders are to be avoided in Saturday's home game versus the Hurricanes.

Devin Cooley
Calgary Flames
