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Devin Cooley News: Starting home battle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Cooley will start Sunday's game against the Lightning in net, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Cooley will attempt to continue to build on the momentum from his last start in which he stopped 25 of 26 shots against the Blues on Wednesday. The 28-year-old is 8-9-4 on the season with a 2.47 GAA and a .915 save percentage. It will be a challenge to limit the potent Lightning offense as they are second in the league at 3.59 goals per game.

Devin Cooley
Calgary Flames
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