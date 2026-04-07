Devin Cooley News: Starting in Dallas

Cooley will guard the road goal against Dallas on Tuesday, according to Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Cooley is coming off a 36-save performance in Saturday's 5-3 win over Anaheim. He has a 10-9-5 record this campaign with a 2.63 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 29 appearances. Dallas ranks ninth in the league with 3.29 goals per game this season.