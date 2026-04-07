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Devin Cooley News: Starting in Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Cooley will guard the road goal against Dallas on Tuesday, according to Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Cooley is coming off a 36-save performance in Saturday's 5-3 win over Anaheim. He has a 10-9-5 record this campaign with a 2.63 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 29 appearances. Dallas ranks ninth in the league with 3.29 goals per game this season.

Devin Cooley
Calgary Flames
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