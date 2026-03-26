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Devin Cooley News: Starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Cooley will tend the home twine versus Anaheim on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Cooley has won two games in a row, including a 32-save performance against the Lightning on Sunday in a 4-3 victory. Cooley is 9-9-4 with a 2.49 GAA and a .915 save percentage over 26 games this season. The Ducks are 11th in NHL scoring this season, generating 3.27 goals per game.

Devin Cooley
Calgary Flames
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