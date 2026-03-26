Devin Cooley News: Starting Thursday

Cooley will tend the home twine versus Anaheim on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Cooley has won two games in a row, including a 32-save performance against the Lightning on Sunday in a 4-3 victory. Cooley is 9-9-4 with a 2.49 GAA and a .915 save percentage over 26 games this season. The Ducks are 11th in NHL scoring this season, generating 3.27 goals per game.