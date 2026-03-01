Devin Cooley headshot

Devin Cooley News: Sunday starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Cooley will tend the goal for Sunday's contest against the Ducks, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Cooley will get his first start of the post-Olympic break schedule Sunday with the Flames on the second of a back-to-back. The 28-year-old has been sharp in his limited action on the season, sporting a 7-6-3 record, 2.27 GAA and a .921 save percentage on the season. The Ducks, owners of the league's 13th-best offense at 3.28 goals per game, await him in the Pacific Division collision.

Devin Cooley
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
