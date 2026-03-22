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Devin Cooley News: Surprises Lightning in overtime

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Cooley stopped 32 of 35 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.

The Flames couldn't hold onto a 3-1 lead in regulation, but Cooley kept them from falling behind. Ryan Strome provided the heroics with the game-winning goal in overtime, giving Cooley consecutive wins for the first time since Jan. 10-15. The 28-year-old Cooley is up to 9-9-4 with a 2.49 GAA and a .915 save percentage over 26 outings this season. Cooley and Dustin Wolf have alternated starts over the last week-plus, which could be how the workload goes for the rest of the season with Calgary far adrift in the standings.

Devin Cooley
Calgary Flames
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