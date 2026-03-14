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Devin Cooley News: Tending twine Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Cooley will be between the visiting pipes versus the Islanders on Saturday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Cooley was burned for six goals on 28 shots in a 7-3 loss in Washington on Monday and will attempt to make amends versus the Islanders. Cooley is 7-8-4 with a very good 2.45 GAA and an impressive .917 save percentage across 23 appearances this season. The Islanders dropped a 3-2 decision to Los Angeles on Friday and sit in third place in the Metropolitan Division with 79 points, two ahead of the fourth-place Blue Jackets.

Devin Cooley
Calgary Flames
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