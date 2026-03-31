Devin Cooley headshot

Devin Cooley News: Tough night in relief Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Cooley gave up five goals on 33 shots after replacing Dustin Wolf midway through the first period of Monday's 9-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Calgary's defense never got off the plane in Denver, and neither of the team's goalies had much success against a 49-shot onslaught. Cooley has allowed fewer than three goals only once in his last six outings, going 2-2-1 during that stretch with a 3.95 GAA and .873 save percentage.

Devin Cooley
Calgary Flames
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