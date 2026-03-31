Devin Cooley News: Tough night in relief Monday

Cooley gave up five goals on 33 shots after replacing Dustin Wolf midway through the first period of Monday's 9-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Calgary's defense never got off the plane in Denver, and neither of the team's goalies had much success against a 49-shot onslaught. Cooley has allowed fewer than three goals only once in his last six outings, going 2-2-1 during that stretch with a 3.95 GAA and .873 save percentage.