Devin Cooley News: Tough night in relief Monday
Cooley gave up five goals on 33 shots after replacing Dustin Wolf midway through the first period of Monday's 9-2 loss to the Avalanche.
Calgary's defense never got off the plane in Denver, and neither of the team's goalies had much success against a 49-shot onslaught. Cooley has allowed fewer than three goals only once in his last six outings, going 2-2-1 during that stretch with a 3.95 GAA and .873 save percentage.
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