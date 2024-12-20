Devin Shore News: Back in NHL
Shore was recalled from AHL Iowa on Friday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Shore was waived Wednesday, sent to the minors Thursday, and he'll now rejoin the NHL club ahead of Friday's game against Utah. Shore has yet to pick up a point across 13 NHL appearances this season. He will likely replace Yakov Trenin, who was placed on injured reserve due to an upper-body injury Thursday.
