Devin Shore News: Called up Sunday

Shore was recalled from AHL Iowa on Sunday, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Shore has yet to make an NHL appearance this season. The Ontario native chipped in one goal and three assists over 21 regular-season games with the Kraken in 2023-24. Shore was recalled alongside Ben Jones, so one of the forwards could draw into the lineup Tuesday against the Blues if Joel Eriksson Ek isn't ready to return from a lower-body injury.