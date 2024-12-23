Devin Shore News: Earns first point with team

Shore registered an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.

The helper was Shore's first point as a member of the Wild. He's added 13 shots on net, 19 hits and an even plus-minus rating while filling a bottom-six role. The 30-year-old forward cleared waivers last week, so he may be heading to AHL Iowa once the Wild get healthier up front -- Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body) and Jakub Lauko (lower body) are currently on injured reserve.