Devin Shore News: Gets on scoresheet with helper

Shore registered an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

Shore stuck in the lineup over Brendan Gaunce following Marcus Foligno's return from a five-game absence. The helper ended Shore's 13-game point drought. The 30-year-old forward is still firmly in a fourth-line role, and he'll likely lose his spot once Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body) or Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) can return. Shore has a meager five points with 36 shots on net, 70 hits, 34 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 50 appearances.