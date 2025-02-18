Fantasy Hockey
Devin Shore headshot

Devin Shore News: Promoted from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Shore was called up from AHL Iowa on Tuesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Shore was promoted to the NHL roster alongside Liam Ohgren on Tuesday, with both players in contention to face Detroit on Saturday -- depending on the availability of Jakub Lauko (lower body). For his part, the veteran Shore has notched just three points in 34 NHL games with the Wild while averaging a meager 8:28 of ice time.

Devin Shore
Minnesota Wild
