Devin Shore News: Records assist in loss
Shore logged an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Red Wings.
Shore set up Jakub Lauko's tally in the first period. With three points over his last eight contests, Shore has at least been steady in a fourth-line role. The 30-year-old is up to four points, 25 shots on net, 50 hits, 24 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 36 appearances this season. Shore is a safe bet to remain in the lineup for at least three more games while Ryan Hartman finishes serving his suspension.
