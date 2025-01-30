Fantasy Hockey
Devin Shore

Devin Shore News: Scores first of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 30, 2025

Shore scored a goal on one shot, blocked three shots and delivered three hits in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Canadiens.

Shore made it a 3-0 game early in the third period when he picked Alex Newhook's pocket and beat Jakub Dobes to the stick side. It was the first goal of the season for Shore. The fourth-line winger has three points (one goal, two assists) over 30 outings and points in each of the last two games played.

Devin Shore
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
