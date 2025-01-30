Devin Shore News: Scores first of season

Shore scored a goal on one shot, blocked three shots and delivered three hits in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Canadiens.

Shore made it a 3-0 game early in the third period when he picked Alex Newhook's pocket and beat Jakub Dobes to the stick side. It was the first goal of the season for Shore. The fourth-line winger has three points (one goal, two assists) over 30 outings and points in each of the last two games played.