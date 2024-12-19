Devin Shore News: Sent to minors

Shore was assigned to AHL Iowa on Thursday.

Shore was waived by the Wild on Wednesday but remained with the team after clearing waivers since Yakov Trenin (upper body) remained sidelined. Shore hasn't made a significant impact for Minnesota this year, logging 18 hits and seven blocked shots while averaging 8:11 of ice time. Trenin was placed on injured reserve Thursday, but it's possible that the Wild call up another forward to fill in during his ongoing absence.