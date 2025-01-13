Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Devin Shore headshot

Devin Shore News: Waived by team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 13, 2025 at 11:27am

Shore was designated for waivers by the Wild on Monday.

Shore's waiver placement, and subsequent demotion to the minors if he clears, could be an indication that Jakub Lauko (lower body) and/or Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) will be available to face the Oilers on Wednesday. The 30-year-old Shore has played in 24 games for Minnesota this season, generating one assist, 19 shots and 30 hits while averaging 8:18 of ice time.

Devin Shore
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now