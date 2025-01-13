Devin Shore News: Waived by team

Shore was designated for waivers by the Wild on Monday.

Shore's waiver placement, and subsequent demotion to the minors if he clears, could be an indication that Jakub Lauko (lower body) and/or Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) will be available to face the Oilers on Wednesday. The 30-year-old Shore has played in 24 games for Minnesota this season, generating one assist, 19 shots and 30 hits while averaging 8:18 of ice time.