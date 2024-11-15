Devon Levi News: Back in win column

Levi stopped 24 of 27 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.

Levi made his sixth appearance of the season Thursday and picked up his second win in the process. The 22-year-old had lost three consecutive contests before Rasmus Dahlin buried the winning goal in overtime. Levi will be hard to trust due to his lack of consistent playing time -- his last start before Thursday was Nov. 1. The Quebec native is sporting a 2-4-0 record, .870 save percentage and 3.87 GAA.